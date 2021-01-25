Former Titans, Rams HC Jeff Fisher Says He Was Contacted About Tennessee Job

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Tennessee Volunteers might be considering a longtime NFL coach as they look to fill their head coaching vacancy.

Former Tennessee Titans and St. Louis Rams head coach Jeff Fisher told The George Plaster Show on Monday he has been contacted about Tennessee's coaching search, although not specifically by the people who would make the hiring decision.

He also said he "is ready to talk if they want to talk" and has "a coaching staff ready."

Fisher served as a head coach from 1994 through 2016 in the NFL ranks and finished with a 173-165-1 record, six playoff appearances and a spot in Super Bowl XXXIV. His Titans lost that Super Bowl to the Rams, but his resume is a testament to his longevity.

The former USC defensive back does not have any coaching experience in the collegiate ranks, but he is a household name who is familiar with the Tennessee area from his time leading the Titans.

Tennessee is in a messy situation despite its historical status as an excellent football program.

Last week, it fired Jeremy Pruitt for cause, along with assistants Shelton Felton and Brian Niedermeyer and seven other staff members. The school wrote a termination letter to Pruitt which said, in part, "Your failures are likely to lead to significant penalties to the University and has jeopardized the eligibility of our student-athletes."

The letter also said, "The University concluded that the NCAA will likely find that you failed to promote an atmosphere of compliance within the football program."

As well, athletic director and former head football coach Phil Fulmer stepped down from his position.

Tennessee went 3-7 in 2020, the team's eighth losing season since its last campaign of double-digit wins in 2007. It has fallen behind the majority of its rivals in the daunting SEC and faces an uphill battle to return to national prominence if the NCAA does levy punishments against the program.

Whether it is Fisher or someone else, the next head coach will be tasked with a significant rebuilding project.