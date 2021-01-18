Report: Jeremy Pruitt to Be Fired as Tennessee CFB HC After 3 Years with Program

Wade Payne/Associated Press

The Tennessee Volunteers will "be parting ways" with football head coach Jeremy Pruitt on Monday, according to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports.

Additionally, "athletic director Phil Fulmer's future will also be addressed."

According to Blake Toppmeyer of the Knoxville News Sentinel, Pruitt was "fired for cause Monday for alleged NCAA violations under his watch, according to University of Tennessee sources with knowledge of the situation, meaning the university will not pay his buyout."

Toppmeyer added that Fulmer will be retiring to allow the next athletic director the opportunity to hire their own head coach. Per that report, Fulmer's decision is not tied to the school's internal investigation of potential recruiting violations within the football program.

Pruitt, 46, went just 16-19 in his three seasons at Tennessee and 3-7 this past season in an all-SEC schedule. The Volunteers had one winning season under Pruitt, going 8-5 in 2019, and reached just one bowl game under his watch. The school had signed him to a contract extension in 2020 that kept him under contract through the 2025 season, though his deal reportedly included "more than 30 fire-for-cause provisions."

Fulmer, 70, has served as the school's athletic director since Dec. 2017. He's a legend within the football program, compiling a 151-52-1 record as the school's head coach between 1992-08, leading the team to a national championship in 1998.

Tennessee has struggled to replace him. Lane Kiffin lasted one season (2009), going 7-6. Derek Dooley (2010-12) lasted just three, going 16-21. Butch Jones (2013-17) made it through five campaigns, going 34-27. Pruitt followed Jones, though did not reach even that modest level of success.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

As for Pruitt's predecessor, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reported that "Vols legend Peyton Manning will have a big role in the search process and great influence on who Tennessee's next head coach will be."