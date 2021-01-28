National Signing Day 2021: Every Top 10 Team's Most Important Recruit

0 of 10

Credit: 247Sports

No one prospect will ever single-handedly determine a college football program's future, but a talented player can be the foundation of a successful team.

As the 2020 season finished, the AP Top 10 showed Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Georgia, Cincinnati, Iowa State and Northwestern. Those programs are hoping to keep competing at a high level, and they'll be looking for a key member of the 2021 recruiting cycle to lead that effort.

In most cases—and for good reason—it's a top-rated quarterback. But for programs with an established passer or strong depth at QB, other prime candidates are an offensive skill-position player, a left tackle or a pass-rusher. Along with quarterback, those are the most influential positions on any roster.

While several remaining recruits may select one of the 10 teams, we limited the scope to players who have committed or signed early prior to national signing day next Wednesday.