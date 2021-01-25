Early Free-Agent Contracts the Raiders Must Consider

Early Free-Agent Contracts the Raiders Must ConsiderJanuary 25, 2021
Since Jon Gruden returned as head coach in 2018, the Las Vegas Raiders have yet to reach the playoffs and haven't had a winning record in any of the past three seasons. But they went 8-8 in 2020, showing some positive signs, so they may only be a few moves away from being a postseason contender.
Because of that, the Raiders may be active during free agency, which is set to begin March 17, with the legal tampering period starting 48 hours earlier. Although Over the Cap projects Las Vegas to be $23.5 million over the salary cap (assuming a $176 million base salary cap), it could make some moves to clear space, allowing it to pursue available free agents.
The Raiders have some holes on their roster, especially on defense. But they could fix those through free agency and the 2021 NFL draft, in which they own the No. 17 overall pick.
Here's a look at several players Las Vegas should consider going after when free agency arrives, assuming it has cleared the cap space needed to pursue them.
Leonard Williams, DT
The Raiders need a boost on their defensive front after they ranked 29th in the NFL with 21 sacks this past season while struggling to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks. So one of their top priorities in free agency should be finding a player who can help to change that in 2021.
While several players could be fits on Las Vegas' defensive line, Leonard Williams would be an intriguing option to consider adding. The 26-year-old defensive tackle is coming off a career year for the New York Giants, as he had 57 tackles and a career-high 11.5 sacks in 16 games, making 12 starts.
Williams has been a solid player throughout his six-year NFL career, playing in all 16 games in five seasons and in 15 games in the other. He's hitting free agency at a great time, as he just showed that he's improved at getting to opposing quarterbacks at a high rate.
It may take a sizable deal for the Raiders to land Williams. Pro Football Focus is projecting him to sign for four years and $80 million. So Las Vegas would need to make the necessary moves to clear cap space while still leaving enough room to address other areas of its roster.
But if the Raiders can do that and add Williams, they would take a major step toward having a better pass rush.
Justin Simmons, S
Johnathan Abram has not yet developed into a top-tier safety for the Raiders, while Lamarcus Joyner and Jeff Heath are unlikely to be long-term solutions in their secondary. Las Vegas could greatly improve its defense by adding one of the best safeties on the free-agent market, making Justin Simmons a player it should consider.
Simmons has spent his first five NFL seasons with the Denver Broncos, starting all 16 games each of the past three years. He impressed again in 2020, recording 96 tackles and a career-high five interceptions, further boosting his value heading into free agency.
At 27, Simmons projects to maintain this high level for several years. And because of that, there could be plenty of teams willing to give him a big contract. Pro Football Focus is predicting Simmons signs for five years and $82.5 million.
But Simmons could be a valuable addition to the Raiders defense, which ranked 26th in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game (263.3) this past season. Plus, Simmons can make big plays that swing the momentum of games, something else that the Las Vegas defense has been lacking.
It would take a sizable deal, but if the Raiders can lure Simmons from the Broncos, an AFC West rival, and the other suitors, it should pay dividends in 2021.
Mark Ingram II, RB
While Josh Jacobs is the Raiders' clear No. 1 back, there's value in having a strong No. 2 option out of the backfield. For Las Vegas in 2020, that was Devontae Booker (423 rushing yards and three touchdowns).
But Booker is hitting the free-agent market, so the Raiders could be in search of a new No. 2 running back. And perhaps they could even get a bit of an upgrade by adding a back who gives Las Vegas a two-headed rushing attack in 2021, like the Cleveland Browns had this past season with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.
That's why it could be worthwhile for the Raiders to consider signing Mark Ingram II, who was released by the Baltimore Ravens at the end of the season. Injury limited Ingram to 11 games in 2020, and the Ravens opted to go with J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards out of their backfield down the stretch. But the 31-year-old could still be a solid secondary rushing option for an offense.
Although Ingram ran for a career-low 299 yards and two touchdowns this past season, he was a Pro Bowler in 2019, when he rushed for 1,018 yards and 10 touchdowns.
After getting released, Ingram may not cost too much to sign. The Raiders could take a chance on him for 2021 to see whether he can pair with Jacobs to add another weapon to the team's rushing attack.