Early Free-Agent Contracts the Raiders Must Consider

Steve Marcus/Associated Press

Since Jon Gruden returned as head coach in 2018, the Las Vegas Raiders have yet to reach the playoffs and haven't had a winning record in any of the past three seasons. But they went 8-8 in 2020, showing some positive signs, so they may only be a few moves away from being a postseason contender.

Because of that, the Raiders may be active during free agency, which is set to begin March 17, with the legal tampering period starting 48 hours earlier. Although Over the Cap projects Las Vegas to be $23.5 million over the salary cap (assuming a $176 million base salary cap), it could make some moves to clear space, allowing it to pursue available free agents.

The Raiders have some holes on their roster, especially on defense. But they could fix those through free agency and the 2021 NFL draft, in which they own the No. 17 overall pick.

Here's a look at several players Las Vegas should consider going after when free agency arrives, assuming it has cleared the cap space needed to pursue them.