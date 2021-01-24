Kevin Durant Says 'Trust Is Already There' with Kyrie Irving, James Harden

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets have only played two games with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden all together in the lineup, but Durant thinks the three know each other well enough for a smooth transition (1:00):

"Trust is already there," Durant said. "I think the familiarity with each other is there already. We've played with each other and know each other's games for the last decade."

He added the trio will still need to "fine tune" things, including running plays, but the mentality won't be an issue.

"We're going to have spurts where we play inconsistent but that's because we're trying things," Durant said. "But for the most part, our minds and our hearts are in the right place."

The Nets suffered a double overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first game with Durant, Irving and Harden but the group bounced back Saturday with a win over the Miami Heat.