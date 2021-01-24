    Kyrie Irving Explains IG Post Toward Critics: 'It Was My Time to Be the Media'

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 24, 2021

    Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving drives against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
    Tony Dejak/Associated Press

    Kyrie Irving explained Saturday that his Instagram posts are valuable to get his messages to the public without being filtered by talk shows (at 7:35):

    "I'm glad that it's the weekend so you don't get to see all the same TV shows that do all the talking during the week," Irving said. "So during the weekend, it was my time to be the media and you got a statement. I'm grateful it was read with a balanced sentiment."

    It comes after a cryptic message on his account seemingly called out any critics of his team:

    The Brooklyn Nets were coming off a 128-124 win over the Miami Heat, the squad's first victory with the Big Three of Irving, Kevin Durant and James Harden all in the lineup.

    Irving was away from the team for seven games before returning this week, explaining that he "just needed a pause."

