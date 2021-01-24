Kyrie Irving: 'Selfless' Is the 'Energy' with Kevin Durant, James Harden, Nets

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets got their first win with Kyrie Irving, James Harden and Kevin Durant all in the lineup Saturday, offering a glimpse of the sacrifices they'll make in order to build a championship core.

Harden shot just eight times in a 12-point effort but led the team with 11 assists. Both Harden and Durant took a back seat to Irving down the stretch, watching the guard score 18 of his 28 points in the final quarter of Brooklyn's 128-124 win over the Miami Heat.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Irving said the locker room has already bought into being "selfless":

"That's definitely the energy we have in this locker room is to be selfless and to show respect for each other's games but to still hold each other accountable. A lot of us have been very successful as individuals and on certain teams, but we've never been together at this point, so we should relish in that opportunity and not take any day for granted. It's not every day you see this collection of guys playing together in NBA history, so we want to take full advantage of that."

Harden appears to have taken the biggest hit scoring-wise, putting up just 33 total points in the two games the new Big Three has played together. He's instead shouldered the role of "point guard," dishing out at least 11 assists in the five games he's spent in a Nets uniform.

Irving has not missed a beat since returning to the team after a hiatus for personal issues, scoring at least 28 points in three straight games. Sunday was Durant's fourth straight 30-point game.