    Anthony Lynn Reportedly to Sign Contract as Lions OC After Stint as Chargers HC

    Adam Wells
January 23, 2021
    Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

    Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is reportedly adding Anthony Lynn to his coaching staff.

    Per The Athletic's Michael Lombardi, Lynn is expected to finalize a deal with the Lions to become their new offensive coordinator Saturday.

    Lynn spent the past four seasons as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. He was fired on Jan. 4 after the team finished 7-9 and missed the playoffs for the third time during his tenure.

    Prior to being hired by the Chargers, Lynn had extensive experience as an assistant coach in the NFL. The 52-year-old began his coaching career as a special teams assistant with the Denver Broncos in 2000. He was the running backs coach for five different teams, including the Jacksonville Jaguars (2003-2004), Dallas Cowboys (2005-2006), Cleveland Browns (2007-2008), New York Jets (2009-2014) and Buffalo Bills (2015-2016).

    Lynn previously served as an offensive coordinator for the Bills in 2016. They finished 10th in the NFL in scoring with Tyrod Taylor as their starting quarterback.

    Campbell was hired as Detroit's head coach Wednesday.

    The Lions are looking to get back on track coming off a 5-11 record in 2020 and three straight losing seasons.

