10 College Football Programs That Are Screwed in Class of 2021 Recruiting Window

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

For many college football programs, national signing day (Feb. 3) will provide a satisfying culmination of much hard work and a promising glimpse of the future.

For others, that date on the calendar looms ominously, like a science fair for which they've long neglected to work on their project.

There's still a little bit of time for the latter set of teams to turn things around, but given how many players already signed their national letters of intent during the December window, there's only so much that can be done.

Whether the product of a coaching change, a backlog of scholarships during an unprecedented year or simply an inability to sign the caliber of players they used to get, these are the 10 teams that appear to be screwed in the recruiting cycle.

Programs are presented in alphabetical order. Class rankings accurate as of Monday.