Payton Pritchard Ruled Out for Celtics vs. 76ers After Suffering Knee Injury

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard will not return to Friday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers after suffering a right knee sprain in the first quarter, the team announced.

Pritchard collided with teammate Jaylen Brown and struggled to leave the court early in the contest.

The rookie guard has been sensational off the bench for Boston this year, averaging 8.3 points and 2.8 assists in 22.4 minutes per game.

Pritchard was on the floor for just two minutes before his injury and did not record any points.

The severity of his injury remains unclear, but the Celtics won't be taking any chances on Friday. Boston returns home following the Sixers game.

With the Oregon product sidelined, look for Jeff Teague and Javonte Green to get more time in the backcourt for as long as Pritchard remains out. While the point guard was primarily used off the bench, his ability as a ball-handler will be tough to replace.

Head coach Brad Stevens may have to get creative with his rotations as he looks to keep his players fresh and effective.