    Payton Pritchard Ruled Out for Celtics vs. 76ers After Suffering Knee Injury

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIJanuary 23, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Boston Celtics' Payton Pritchard plays against the New York Knicks during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

    Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard will not return to Friday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers after suffering a right knee sprain in the first quarter, the team announced

    Pritchard collided with teammate Jaylen Brown and struggled to leave the court early in the contest. 

    The rookie guard has been sensational off the bench for Boston this year, averaging 8.3 points and 2.8 assists in 22.4 minutes per game. 

    Pritchard was on the floor for just two minutes before his injury and did not record any points. 

    The severity of his injury remains unclear, but the Celtics won't be taking any chances on Friday. Boston returns home following the Sixers game. 

    With the Oregon product sidelined, look for Jeff Teague and Javonte Green to get more time in the backcourt for as long as Pritchard remains out. While the point guard was primarily used off the bench, his ability as a ball-handler will be tough to replace.

    Head coach Brad Stevens may have to get creative with his rotations as he looks to keep his players fresh and effective. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Embiid, Brown Star in Duel as 76ers Sweep 2-Game Series with Celtics

      Embiid, Brown Star in Duel as 76ers Sweep 2-Game Series with Celtics
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Embiid, Brown Star in Duel as 76ers Sweep 2-Game Series with Celtics

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Doc Rivers Calls Marcus Smart 'Great Actor' After Embiid Comments

      Doc Rivers Calls Marcus Smart 'Great Actor' After Embiid Comments
      Boston Celtics logo
      Boston Celtics

      Doc Rivers Calls Marcus Smart 'Great Actor' After Embiid Comments

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      AD: 'I Think I Suck Right Now'

      Lakers star likes his aggressiveness but admits 'I'm not making shots. I'm not making free throws'

      AD: 'I Think I Suck Right Now'
      NBA logo
      NBA

      AD: 'I Think I Suck Right Now'

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      New NBA Draft Rumors 👂

      Jonathan Kuminga lock as top-five pick? @Jonwass shares latest scoops on the stacked 2021 draft class 📲

      New NBA Draft Rumors 👂
      Boston Celtics logo
      Boston Celtics

      New NBA Draft Rumors 👂

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report