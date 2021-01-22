Former Browns, Broncos OL Tony Jones Dies at Age 54

CHUCK BURTON/Associated Press

The Denver Broncos announced two-time Super Bowl champion offensive tackle Tony Jones has died at the age of 54.

Jones won back-to-back Super Bowls with the 1997 and 1998 Broncos. He started every game during those two seasons, manning right tackle in 1997 before protecting Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway's blindside in 1998.

The Broncos' offense was sensational both years, leading the NFL in scoring in 1997 and finishing second in points per game in 1998, when Denver started 13-0.

Jones played 13 NFL seasons. He started his career with the Cleveland Browns in 1988 as an undrafted free agent out of Western Carolina and earned second-team All-Pro honors in 1994.

Jones stayed with the team through its move to Baltimore to become the Ravens in 1996 and became the team's first-ever starting left tackle.

However, Baltimore decided to go in a different direction at tackle, selecting superstar prospect (and eventual Pro Football Hall of Famer) Jonathan Ogden in the 1996 draft.

Ogden moved from left guard to left tackle after his rookie season, and Jones was traded to Denver for a second-round draft pick.

The Ravens' loss became the Broncos' gain, as Jones played an integral role on the Broncos' two Super Bowl teams. He notably held Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end Reggie White without a sack during a 31-24 upset win over the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl XXXI.

Numerous Broncos teammates immediately offered condolences and kind words upon the news, per Broncos lead writer Aric DiLalla.

"We lost a great man," wide receiver Rod Smith posted on Instagram. "Just happened to be a hell of a ball playa. We love you and miss you Bone. One of the Broncos all time best tackles. greatest dresser of ALL-TIME!"

Safety Steve Atwater added:

"He was an amazing guy, a heck of a nice guy. Great football player—mean, nasty. That's the kind of guy that you want to go to war with if you're going to war. And we were really good friends. We lived in the same neighborhood when we lived in Georgia — lived down in Sugarloaf down there. We had a pretty good friendship. ... He and one other friend of mine, we got lunch a little bit before I moved from Atlanta, took me out to lunch. I always remember how nice of a guy he was, how great he was with his kids. A good guy, man."

Wideout Ed McCaffrey and offensive lineman (now Fox NFL color commentator) Mark Schlereth tweeted:

Jones finished his career as a Bronco, retiring following the 2000 season to cap a stellar 13-year career. He is a member of the Broncos Top 100 Team.