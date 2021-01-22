Kevin Porter Jr. 'Forever Grateful' for Cavs Stint After Trade to Rockets

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Kevin Porter Jr. posted a final farewell to Cleveland Cavaliers fans Friday after the completion of his trade to the Houston Rockets for a protected second-round pick.

A first-round pick in 2019 out of USC, Porter averaged 10.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 50 games last season but hasn't played this season because of personal issues. Porter was involved in a single-car crash in November that led to charges of improper handling of a firearm in a vehicle, failure to control the vehicle and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. An Ohio grand jury later declined to indict Porter.

Cleveland decided to move on from the 20-year-old after he threw food and yelled at team officials last week after attending his first game of the season, according to Jason Lloyd, Joe Vardon and Kelsey Russo of The Athletic.

Porter reportedly lashed out after seeing his locker was assigned to the recently acquired Taurean Prince.

On his way out, Porter stopped to show appreciation for the team that first took a chance on him. It's certainly a respectful gesture but may not change the way many remember his Cavs tenure.