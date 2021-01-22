Draymond Green's 2nd Technical from Warriors vs. Knicks Rescinded by NBA

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green had his second technical foul from Thursday's game against the New York Knicks rescinded.

Per Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic, the NBA has made the decision to overturn the foul that caused Green to be ejected in the second quarter of Golden State's 119-104 loss.

Green was whistled for a technical foul when he appeared to be yelling at James Wiseman for missing his pass with 1:04 remaining in the first half, giving possession back to the Knicks.

Official John Butler called Green for a technical foul, likely thinking the three-time All-Star was shouting at him.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters after the game crew chief Ben Taylor told him during halftime that Butler admitted to making a mistake.

"At halftime, Ben Taylor came out and told me that it was a mistake," Kerr said. "That John Butler didn't realize that Draymond was yelling at his teammate. He thought he was yelling at him."

The officials issued Green his first technical foul late in the first quarter when he argued a foul call for too long.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Green only played 17 minutes before being ejected. He finished the game with three points and eight assists. The 30-year-old is struggling on the offensive end this season, averaging 4.6 points per game on 35.4 percent shooting. He is contributing 6.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.

The Warriors are off to a decent start with an 8-7 record through 15 games. They currently occupy the seventh spot in the Western Conference.