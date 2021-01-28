Storied College Football Programs That Will Struggle in 2021

0 of 8

Most of college football's storied programs are in good-to-great shape heading into the 2021 offseason, but there are a few who seem destined to disappoint in the fall.

Your first question is probably: How, exactly, did you define a "storied" college football program for this exercise?

There are 19 active FBS programs with at least 700 all-time wins. There's nothing magical about that 700 number, but it's a pretty good cut line. All 19 of those teams were candidates for this list.

However, that approach does exclude some quality late arrivers, such as Florida State and Miami, who didn't join the FBS ranks until 1954 and 1936, respectively.

In order to catch those stragglers, I also looked at a 247Sports ranking of the top 25 greatest programs from this past summer, as well as a similar exercise conducted by ESPN in August 2019. ESPN's list includes a few now-defunct programs, but any school in both the 247Sports Top 25 and ESPN Top 30 was deemed a "storied" program. In addition to Florida State and Miami, that added Michigan State and Washington to the list, bringing the total to 23.

From there, I looked at a semi-consensus way-too-early Top 25 compiled by USA Today. Fifteen of the 23 teams appeared in that ranking and were thus removed as candidates for this list.

What remains are the eight teams most likely to leave their fans longing for the days of yore.