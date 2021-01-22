Yankees Rumors: New York Exploring Pitching Market in Free Agency, Trades

Mark Lennihan/Associated Press

After re-signing DJ LeMahieu already this offseason, the New York Yankees are looking at various ways to upgrade their pitching staff before the start of spring training.

Per Brendan Kuty of NJ.com, the Yankees are "scouring" the free agent and trade markets for starting pitchers and relievers.

One source told Kuty the Yankees are "talking to everybody," but there is currently "nothing close."

The Yankees added to their starting rotation last week by taking a flier on Corey Kluber with a one-year deal for $11 million, per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

Kluber is an upside play for the team coming off two injury-plagued seasons. The two-time American League Cy Young winner has made eight starts since 2019. He was pulled from his first start with the Texas Rangers last season after one inning because of shoulder tightness that was later diagnosed as a torn teres major muscle.

New York's rotation heading into 2021 looks like a major question mark. Gerrit Cole is the one sure thing, but Kluber has to prove he can stay healthy. Kuty noted that Luis Severino, who had Tommy John surgery last February, may not be ready until July.

J.A. Happ, Masahiro Tanaka and James Paxton are all free agents. Deivi Garcia has tremendous promise, but he's only 21 years old and had a 4.98 ERA in six starts last season.

The Yankees have a lot of talent in the lineup and bullpen to compete for a World Series. Their lack of depth in the starting rotation is a glaring hole, but they have time to address that issue before spring training begins next month.