    Yankees Rumors: New York Exploring Pitching Market in Free Agency, Trades

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 22, 2021

    Yankees general manager Brian Cashman listens as Gerrit Cole is introduced as the newest New York Yankees player during a baseball media availability, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 in New York. The pitcher agreed to a 9-year $324 million contract. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
    Mark Lennihan/Associated Press

    After re-signing DJ LeMahieu already this offseason, the New York Yankees are looking at various ways to upgrade their pitching staff before the start of spring training. 

    Per Brendan Kuty of NJ.com, the Yankees are "scouring" the free agent and trade markets for starting pitchers and relievers. 

    One source told Kuty the Yankees are "talking to everybody," but there is currently "nothing close."

    The Yankees added to their starting rotation last week by taking a flier on Corey Kluber with a one-year deal for $11 million, per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand

    Kluber is an upside play for the team coming off two injury-plagued seasons. The two-time American League Cy Young winner has made eight starts since 2019. He was pulled from his first start with the Texas Rangers last season after one inning because of shoulder tightness that was later diagnosed as a torn teres major muscle. 

    New York's rotation heading into 2021 looks like a major question mark. Gerrit Cole is the one sure thing, but Kluber has to prove he can stay healthy. Kuty noted that Luis Severino, who had Tommy John surgery last February, may not be ready until July. 

    J.A. Happ, Masahiro Tanaka and James Paxton are all free agents. Deivi Garcia has tremendous promise, but he's only 21 years old and had a 4.98 ERA in six starts last season. 

    The Yankees have a lot of talent in the lineup and bullpen to compete for a World Series. Their lack of depth in the starting rotation is a glaring hole, but they have time to address that issue before spring training begins next month. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

      

    Related

      Hank Aaron's Lasting Impact Is Measured in More Than HRs

      Hank Aaron's Lasting Impact Is Measured in More Than HRs
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Hank Aaron's Lasting Impact Is Measured in More Than HRs

      Howard Bryant
      via ESPN.com

      Hank Aaron Dies at 86

      Hall of Famer and former home run king died this morning; 755 homers in historic MLB career is 2nd all-time

      Hank Aaron Dies at 86
      New York Yankees logo
      New York Yankees

      Hank Aaron Dies at 86

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      How We Can End Harassment of Women in Sports

      ‘This isn’t just a Me Too story’—@abbeymastracco shares what she’s learned from her own dark experiences, and how we can change ➡️

      How We Can End Harassment of Women in Sports
      MLB logo
      MLB

      How We Can End Harassment of Women in Sports

      Abbey Mastracco
      via Bleacher Report

      B/R Roundtable: Where Will Top FAs Land? 🗣️

      The @BR_MLB writers make their picks for where Trevor Bauer and other big names will sign ➡️

      B/R Roundtable: Where Will Top FAs Land? 🗣️
      New York Yankees logo
      New York Yankees

      B/R Roundtable: Where Will Top FAs Land? 🗣️

      Joel Reuter
      via Bleacher Report