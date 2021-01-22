Re-Grading Top 2020 Free-Agent Signings 1 Month into NBA Season

0 of 7

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Roughly one-quarter of the way through the 2020-21 NBA season feels like a good time to re-evaluate the biggest free-agency deals.

So, let's do it.

Figuring out which contracts qualify as top signings is a subjective process. We're choosing to interpret it as the most expensive. Household names signing cheap deals doesn't provide much of a talking point. If Marc Gasol, for example, flops with the Los Angeles Lakers (he's not), he's so cheap it doesn't actually matter.

To further narrow the field, our focus will lie exclusively with contracts that have an average annual value above $18 million and run at least two guaranteed years. Goran Dragic (team option in Year 2) and Bogdan Bogdanovic ($18 million average salary on the button) have our apologies. Extensions also aren't on the table, because, well, players were not free agents when they signed him.

Grades will, as always, be directed at the teams. Low marks are not meant to insult players. They are worth every single penny they're guaranteed because that contract was offered to them. Kudos to them for getting the bag.

Nothing that follows is written in stone. The season is still in its infancy, and the coronavirus pandemic continues to force postponements and limit availability. We'll still do what we can to assess the biggest free-agent signings based on everything that's happened so far, and in the context of each team's larger picture.