Alex Ovechkin's Wife Nastya Rips NHL After Capitals' COVID-19 Rule Violations

Nastya Shubskaya, wife of Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin, fired back at the NHL on Thursday after the league fined the team $100,000 for violation of COVID-19 protocols Wednesday. The Caps released a statement expressing disappointment in their players' "choice to interact in their hotel room and outside of team approved areas."

Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Dmitry Orlov and Ilya Samsonov were added to the COVID-19 protocols-related absence list on Wednesday.

That led to a response from Shubskaya criticizing the league's guidelines Thursday.

She wrote on Instagram:

"Of course, only Russian players of Washington Capitals were together in the same hotel room. Of course, all of the other NHL players, when playing away, separating themselves from their teammates. Of course, you can't catch the virus when you and your teammates sit together on the bench, hug each other when they score a goal, or when they are all together in the lounge or locker room. Players can't get infected when they are at the restaurants, supermarkets, malls, etc. Virus only works in a hotel room."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

