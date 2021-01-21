    Alex Ovechkin's Wife Nastya Rips NHL After Capitals' COVID-19 Rule Violations

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIJanuary 21, 2021

    Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin, right, smiles at his wife Nastya Shubskaya during a ceremony for recording his 1,000th NHL point, before an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Molly Riley)
    Molly Riley/Associated Press

    Nastya Shubskaya, wife of Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin, fired back at the NHL on Thursday after the league fined the team $100,000 for violation of COVID-19 protocols Wednesday. The Caps released a statement expressing disappointment in their players' "choice to interact in their hotel room and outside of team approved areas." 

    Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Dmitry Orlov and Ilya Samsonov were added to the COVID-19 protocols-related absence list on Wednesday. 

    That led to a response from Shubskaya criticizing the league's guidelines Thursday. 

    She wrote on Instagram:

    "Of course, only Russian players of Washington Capitals were together in the same hotel room. Of course, all of the other NHL players, when playing away, separating themselves from their teammates. Of course, you can't catch the virus when you and your teammates sit together on the bench, hug each other when they score a goal, or when they are all together in the lounge or locker room. Players can't get infected when they are at the restaurants, supermarkets, malls, etc. Virus only works in a hotel room."

                      

