    Capitals Fined $100K by NHL for COVID-19 Protocol Violations

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIJanuary 20, 2021
    Washington Capitals' Zdeno Chara (33) talks with Nick Jensen during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

    The Washington Capitals have been fined $100,000 for violating the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, the league announced on Wednesday.

    A statement provided by the NHL explains the punishment is the result of team members socializing in close contact with each other while not wearing face coverings. 

       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

