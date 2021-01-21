    Cubs' Kris Bryant Says He's Not Enjoying Baseball as Much Amid Trade Rumors

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 21, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    FILE - Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant runs the bases after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning during a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians in Cleveland, in this Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, file photo. Bryant is among roughly 125 players who entered Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, eligible to exchange salary arbitration figures with their teams. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)
    Tony Dejak/Associated Press

    The constant swirl of speculation about his future with the Chicago Cubs is beginning to affect 2016 National League MVP Kris Bryant.

    "At times, no," Bryant said on Barstool Sports' Red Line Radio (via Jesse Rogers of ESPN) when asked about whether he's taking joy from his job. "It really got to me sometimes. The stuff I was hearing. The first trade rumors [in 2018] that started to pop up really got to me. I find myself [thinking,] 'Man is this even fun anymore? Why did I start playing this game?' Because it was fun."

    Bryant is due to hit free agency in 2022 after having settled on a one-year, $19.5 million deal with the Cubs for the upcoming season.

    Much like Mookie Betts with the Boston Red Sox and Francisco Lindor in Cleveland, Bryant's exit from Chicago feels inevitable. The only question is whether the Cubs trade him now—likely for a relatively meager return—or lose him next offseason.

    The franchise already offloaded Yu Darvish. President of baseball operations Jed Hoyer told reporters the financial ramifications—Darvish makes $59 million over the next three years—were not a "focus." At the very least, the trade made the Cubs worse in the short term, and that can be a tough pill to swallow for the fanbase after watching the team make the playoffs in five of the last six years.

    Bryant, meanwhile, is stuck knowing the Cubs probably would've offloaded him already if they had their way. ESPN's Buster Olney described the three-time All-Star as "all but untradeable because of his bad 2020 and projected $19 million salary."

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    When the Cubs were lifting the Commissioner's Trophy in 2016, Bryant probably imagined being a long-term part of their foundation. He was 24 and had established himself as one of MLB's best players.

    Given how drastically things have changed, it's not surprisingly to hear how much the circumstances are weighing on him.

    Related

      Cubs’ Ian Happ Says He'll Miss Jon Lester's Camaraderie

      Cubs’ Ian Happ Says He'll Miss Jon Lester's Camaraderie
      Chicago Cubs logo
      Chicago Cubs

      Cubs’ Ian Happ Says He'll Miss Jon Lester's Camaraderie

      RSN
      via RSN

      Willie Harris Eager to Start Coaching Stint with Cubs

      Willie Harris Eager to Start Coaching Stint with Cubs
      Chicago Cubs logo
      Chicago Cubs

      Willie Harris Eager to Start Coaching Stint with Cubs

      MLB.com
      via MLB.com

      Kris Bryant Not Enjoying Baseball

      Cubs star says he doesn’t ‘have that joy right now’ amid offseason trade rumors

      Kris Bryant Not Enjoying Baseball
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Kris Bryant Not Enjoying Baseball

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Kansas City T-Bones Take on Monarchs Nickname to Honor Negro Leagues Team

      Kansas City T-Bones Take on Monarchs Nickname to Honor Negro Leagues Team
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Kansas City T-Bones Take on Monarchs Nickname to Honor Negro Leagues Team

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report