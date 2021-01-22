Big E and 4 WWE Stars Ready for a Big Push Heading into WrestleMania 37 Season

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

WrestleMania is undoubtedly the biggest event of the year for WWE, but the weeks leading up to the pay-per-view are just as vital for its Superstars.

This is the time of year when it seems like management puts more effort into everything it does. We get bigger stories, better feuds and usually see at least one person get a monster push heading into the The Show of Shows.

Kofi Kingston, Daniel Bryan, Drew McIntyre and countless others have received the biggest pushes of their careers during the Road to WrestleMania.

This year, WWE is hoping to have fans in attendance for the PPV after the coronavirus pandemic caused the company to hold its first crowd-less 'Mania in 2020.

While every Superstar wants to make an impression, there are some who are clearly in line for a push over the next few weeks. Let's look at some of the names WWE will heavily feature between now and April 10-11.