Celtics Takeaways from 1st Month of 2020-21 NBA Season

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

It's been a strange first month of the 2020-21 NBA season for the Boston Celtics.

On one hand, they've followed the lead of surging stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to the third-best record in the Eastern Conference.

On the other, there are few statistical indicators outside of the wins column suggesting this is a heavyweight title contender. Boston isn't in the top 10 on offense (11th) or defense (17th), and it sits just 12th overall in net efficiency.

Not having Kemba Walker to start the season didn't help, but that's partly due to the fact that this roster has some question marks outside of its budding stars.

That's why our early takeaways from this team highlight both the excitement the star wings bring and the concerns around them.