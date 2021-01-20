Kevin Durant: Playing with Kyrie Irving, James Harden 'Felt Right, Felt Perfect'

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The first Brooklyn Nets game featuring a starting lineup of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden was plenty of fun to watch, even if it ended in a 147-135 double overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

According to Durant, it was pretty fun for the players, too.

Speaking to reporters after his first outing with both Irving and Harden, the wing said the trio fit together naturally.

"It felt right, it felt perfect," Durant said. "It felt like we belonged together"

Durant finished with 38 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists while Harden added 21 points, 12 assists and 10 boards—marking his second triple-double in three games as a Net. Irving, playing his first contest in eight games, poured in 37 points with three assists.

None of this is new for Durant.

The slasher played with Harden in Oklahoma City for three years, has been playing with Irving for most of this season already and has experience as part of a superteam.

When he joined the Golden State Warriors in 2016, Durant had to figure out how to remain engaged throughout the game while sharing the ball with Draymond Green, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. He responded by helping the Warriors win back-to-back NBA titles in 2017 and 2018 while earning Finals MVP each year.

When he first signed with Brooklyn, it was supposed to be a move away from that type of situation—at least initially. Irving and Durant joined the Nets believing the team would develop young stars in Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert to build the superteam of the future.

Instead, Allen and LeVert were included in the trade to land Harden, and the future became the present.

Now they just have to figure out how to translate that into immediate wins. Wednesday showed they'll have the offense to do it. It's all the parts in between that may take time.

Durant, for his part, can't wait.

"This journey together is going to be fun," he said. "It was a tough first start and especially it was an up-and-down game for us, but I like where we are."