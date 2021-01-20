Kyrie Irving Says Nets 'Gotta Get Better' After Loss vs. Cavs in Return

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Kyrie Irving scored 37 points in his return after a seven-game hiatus, but it wasn't enough for the Brooklyn Nets to pull out a win against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.

"It's one of those nights, and you gotta give credit to them. And as far as us, we gotta get better," Irving told reporters after the game.

The game was the first time Irving, James Harden and Kevin Durant were on the court together for the Nets, but Collin Sexton scored 42 points to key the Cavaliers' 147-135 win in double overtime.

The point guard discussed some of the Nets' issues after the game, including the poor defense:

"They scored 20 points in the second OT," he said. "I don't know many teams that can put up 20 points in five minutes, but they did."

Even before the second overtime, defense was an issue for Brooklyn as the Cavs shot 51.4 percent from the field and went 20-of-40 from three-point range.

Neither Irving nor Harden has been known for defense in their careers, which could create problems in the backcourt.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

There was still plenty to like from the Nets offensively as Irving, Harden and Durant combined for 96 points while Harden tallied his second triple-double in three games with his new team. With this type of production, it will be difficult for most teams to keep up on the scoreboard this season.