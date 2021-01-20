Steve Nash Says Nets Defense 'Had Breakdowns All over the Place' vs. Cavs

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

After the Brooklyn Nets fell 147-135 to the Cleveland Cavaliers in double overtime Wednesday night, Nets head coach Steve Nash picked out the problem.

"We had breakdowns all over the place," Nash said of the Nets defense, via Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News.

Even though the Nets had their Big Three of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden combine for 96 points as they hit the court for the first time together, the trio couldn't overcome the squad's defensive woes.

That lack of defense was on display as Cavaliers point guard Collin Sexton dropped 42 points. He was followed by forward Cedi Osman, who posted 25 points in the victory while making four shots from beyond the arc.

Brooklyn also allowed 12 points to former Nets big man Jarrett Allen, who was dealt to Cleveland in the four-team trade that brought Harden to Brooklyn.

In addition to the offensive prowess that allowed them to drop 20 points in the second overtime period to earn the win over Brooklyn, the Cavaliers are strong on defense. They entered Wednesday's game ranked second in the league in points allowed and defensive rating, and the unit tallied 10 steals and six blocks against a dominant Brooklyn offense.

Conversely, the Nets are an average team in terms of stopping their opponents, ranking 20th with a 110.6 defensive rating and allowing 115.8 points per game after Wednesday's loss.

While the Nets are certainly one of the NBA's top offensive teams, Wednesday's loss highlighted a major weak spot that could force them to fold earlier than expected in the postseason.