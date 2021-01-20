Video: Vanderbilt Kicker Sarah Fuller Introduces Kamala Harris at Inauguration

L.G. Patterson/Associated Press

Vanderbilt soccer goaltender Sarah Fuller became the first woman to play in a Power Five football game when she filled in at kicker for the Commodores this fall, and on Wednesday, she got to help another woman celebrate a historic first.

Fuller introduced Vice President Kamala Harris—who is the first woman, first Black American and first person of South Asian descent to hold the office—at the inauguration celebration Wednesday night.

"Seeing other women break barriers and be the first at what they do inspired me and gave me the strength to succeed," Fuller said in a video from Vanderbilt Stadium.