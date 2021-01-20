    Video: Vanderbilt Kicker Sarah Fuller Introduces Kamala Harris at Inauguration

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIIJanuary 21, 2021

    Vanderbilt place kicker Sarah Fuller warms up before the start of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
    L.G. Patterson/Associated Press

    Vanderbilt soccer goaltender Sarah Fuller became the first woman to play in a Power Five football game when she filled in at kicker for the Commodores this fall, and on Wednesday, she got to help another woman celebrate a historic first.

    Fuller introduced Vice President Kamala Harris—who is the first woman, first Black American and first person of South Asian descent to hold the office—at the inauguration celebration Wednesday night.

    "Seeing other women break barriers and be the first at what they do inspired me and gave me the strength to succeed," Fuller said in a video from Vanderbilt Stadium.

    Related

      Source: Vanderbilt interviews Buffalo OC Andy Kotelnicki

      Source: Vanderbilt interviews Buffalo OC Andy Kotelnicki
      Vanderbilt Football logo
      Vanderbilt Football

      Source: Vanderbilt interviews Buffalo OC Andy Kotelnicki

      Vandy247
      via Vandy247

      Source: Vanderbilt interviews Panthers assistant Jeff Nixon for OC job

      Source: Vanderbilt interviews Panthers assistant Jeff Nixon for OC job
      Vanderbilt Football logo
      Vanderbilt Football

      Source: Vanderbilt interviews Panthers assistant Jeff Nixon for OC job

      Vandy247
      via Vandy247

      Miami Offers CFB Scholarships to Sons of Edgerrin James, Jason Taylor, Rick Ross

      Miami Offers CFB Scholarships to Sons of Edgerrin James, Jason Taylor, Rick Ross
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Miami Offers CFB Scholarships to Sons of Edgerrin James, Jason Taylor, Rick Ross

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Star Vols LB Henry To'o To'o Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

      Star Vols LB Henry To'o To'o Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Star Vols LB Henry To'o To'o Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

      GoVols247
      via GoVols247