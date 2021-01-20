Spurs' Gregg Popovich Lauds Joe Biden, Kamala Harris After Inauguration

Steve Dykes/Associated Press

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich spent part of Inauguration Day praising President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris as their new administration gets to work.

"[Biden is] a decent man who really genuinely cares about people," Popovich told reporters before Wednesday's matchup against the Golden State Warriors. "That's huge. I also believe that he understands concept of service before self. He's got the courage to understand he has awesome responsibilities that he will honor and he wants the job."

