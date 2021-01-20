    Spurs' Gregg Popovich Lauds Joe Biden, Kamala Harris After Inauguration

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIJanuary 21, 2021

    San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich looks on from the bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Portland, Ore., Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. The Spurs won 125-104. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)
    Steve Dykes/Associated Press

    San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich spent part of Inauguration Day praising President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris as their new administration gets to work.

    "[Biden is] a decent man who really genuinely cares about people," Popovich told reporters before Wednesday's matchup against the Golden State Warriors. "That's huge. I also believe that he understands concept of service before self. He's got the courage to understand he has awesome responsibilities that he will honor and he wants the job."

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

