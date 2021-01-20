Warriors' Steve Kerr on Gregg Popovich's Future: 'He's Still as Sharp as Ever'

Steve Dykes/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors are set to play the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, and Warriors head coach Steve Kerr thinks that will be far from the last meeting between him and Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich.

Kerr told reporters pregame he sees no reason for the 71-year-old Popovich to step away from coaching after this season.

"Why not? He's still as sharp as ever," Kerr said, per USA Today's Mark Medina.

Popovich signed a three-year contract extension in April 2019, but The Athletic's Sam Amick and John Hollinger reported in December that he was "widely known to be taking a year-by-year approach" at this point in his career.

Popovich is the winningest in NBA history with a 1285-620 record through 25 seasons as the head coach in San Antonio, where he has been since 1996 following six seasons as an assistant coach with the Spurs and Golden State Warriors.

Along the way, he also set the record for the fastest ejection in NBA history when he was tossed just 63 seconds into an April 2019 game against the Denver Nuggets.

If he does decide to call it quits, he may have a worthy successor on his bench in assistant coach Becky Hammon, who made NBA history of her own when she became the first woman to serve as an acting head coach after Popovich was ejected against the Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 30.