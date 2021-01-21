Advice for StatHero NBA Team Survivor Picks for January 21

0 of 5

Thursday's three scheduled NBA games are jam-packed with star power. Given the limited action, it's tougher to differentiate one's StatHero lineup from the pack.

This is a bigger obstacle, however, in traditional DFS contests in which numerous competitors will flock to the same stars. A surprising performance from an unexpected hero can easily make or break a small slate.

On StatHero, gamers can focus on taking down the house and living to play another day.

StatHero's team of choice varies by contest, so keep that in mind before joining a new pool. For this article's purposes, they're riding the Utah Jazz in the $5 Trick Shot. Anyone who enters that competition must pick one of the other five teams taking the court.

Those who beat StatHero's squad advance to the next day. While you can only use an NBA team once throughout a given contest, that shouldn't heavily steer decisions since they run a maximum of seven days.

With only one squad to beat, there's no need to reinvent the wheel on a relatively quiet Thursday evening.