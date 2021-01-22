Impact CFB Transfer Targets Who Can Still Move This Offseason

0 of 9

L.G. Patterson/Associated Press

While the transfer portal has already seen a flurry of activity, several immediate-impact players are still looking for new college football homes.

The most notable players are former 5-star recruits Arik Gilbert and Palaie Gaoteote IV. Gilbert spent one season at LSU, and Gaoteote is departing USC after three years. Recruiting hype, however, isn't the primary draw of most transfers.

Although a couple of other players had a 4-star billing, the remainder of the list features established contributors. Wherever they land—and as long as the NCAA officially passes the one-time transfer rule—they'll be able to play right away.

The list is subjective and ordered based on position.