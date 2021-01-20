    Stephen Curry Gifts Custom Warriors Jersey to Vice President Kamala Harris

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 20, 2021

    Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry smiles from the bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Portland, Ore., Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. The Trail Blazers won 129-124 in overtime. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)
    Craig Mitchelldyer/Associated Press

    Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry congratulated Oakland native Kamala Harris on her inauguration Wednesday as the first female Vice President in U.S. history with a custom jersey.

    The Warriors posted a video with comments from both Curry and Harris, who said she'll display the jersey in her new office:

    Curry and his wife, actress Ayesha Curry, announced their endorsement of President Joe Biden and Harris in August.

    Although the Warriors moved from Oakland back to San Francisco in 2019, the jersey gifted to the Vice President is a throwback, with Oakland written across the front.

    Harris moved to Canada with family during her early school years. She graduated from Howard University in Washington, D.C., before returning to California to attend UC Hastings College of the Law.

    She previously served as the Attorney General of California (2011-17) and one of the state's U.S. Senators from 2017 through earlier this week, when she stepped aside ahead of the inauguration.

    Harris, a noted Warriors fan, also became the first African American and first Asian American person to hold the role of Vice President following Wednesday's transfer of power in D.C.  

