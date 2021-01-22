Ranking the Best Coaching Moves After the 2020 College Football Season

0 of 8

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

One of the college football offseason's great traditions is reviewing the latest round of coaching hires and projecting their success in future years.

The undeniable truth is nobody can be certain of a particular outcome. You, like us, may be convinced Steve Sarkisian is a great hire at Texas. But it might not work out. There's no shortage of such examples in the last five years alone.

In this initial stage of a hire, however, the judgments are focused on the likelihood of a coach to put the program in position to win.

While these determinations are subjective, the conclusions are based on history, assistant hires and recruiting.