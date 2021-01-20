Report: Ex-Jaguars HC Doug Marrone Hired as Alabama's OL Coach Under Nick Saban

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

The University of Alabama is reportedly set to hire former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone as its offensive line coach.

According to Matt Zenitz of AL.com, Marrone is in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, while his hiring is being finalized.

Marrone spent the past four seasons as head coach of the Jags, but he was fired this month on the heels of a 1-15 season and replaced by former University of Florida and Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer.

Crimson Tide head football coach Nick Saban has a penchant for adding former NFL and college head coaches to his staff, and Marrone is the latest example.

Saban is also reportedly set to hire former Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien to take over as the offensive coordinator in place of Steve Sarkisian, who accepted the head coaching position at Texas.

The 56-year-old Marrone will bring a wealth of experience to Saban's staff after serving as both a head coach and position coach in both the college ranks and the NFL.

Marrone, who played briefly in the NFL as an offensive lineman, spent time as an offensive line or tight ends coach at multiple colleges before becoming offensive line coach for the New York Jets and then the New Orleans Saints.

After serving as the Saints' offensive coordinator, Marrone was hired as the head coach at his alma mater, Syracuse, in 2009. In all, he spent four seasons at Syracuse, going 25-25 with two bowl appearances.

Marrone was then hired by the Buffalo Bills as their head coach in 2013. He remained in Buffalo for two seasons, going 15-17 with no playoff appearances.

After spending 2015 and most of 2016 as the Jags' assistant head coach and offensive line coach, he became interim head coach after the firing of Gus Bradley and was then elevated to the position of head coach.

Marrone led Jacksonville to a 10-6 record and a berth in the AFC Championship Game in 2017, but he was largely unsuccessful aside from that season, going 23-43 overall during the regular season with no additional playoff appearances.

While Marrone's time as head coach had clearly run its course, he brings a ton of knowledge and an impressive resume to Alabama.

Coaching under Saban has been known to rehabilitate the careers of coaches in the past with Sarkisian, Lane Kiffin and Mike Locksley being just a few of the coaches who have landed head coaching jobs after stints at Alabama.

If Marrone does well coaching some of the top offensive line recruits in the country, he could find himself in a similar position soon.