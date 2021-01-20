Lakers News: Stephen Curry Praises LeBron, Pressure to Beat Bucks, Dynasty Goal

1 of 3

It makes sense that LeBron James is a wine connoisseur, since the King has stumbled on the same recipe for aging gracefully.

The four-time MVP turned 36 in December. He's closing in on two decades in the Association. You know all of this already, of course, but it's good to remind yourself of his odometer reading because it's easy to forget when considering the pristine condition of his motor.

He was an MVP finalist last season, which he punctuated with his fourth championship and fourth Finals MVP. He's currently co-piloting the best team in the business and is one of only three players averaging 23 points, seven assists and seven rebounds. This should not be possible, not even if you're of the belief he's actually a basketball-playing cyborg.

"It's pretty impressive to see what he's doing at 36," Stephen Curry told reporters. Curry then touted James as the model for longevity in the league.

When you can impress a revolutionary two-time MVP, you're probably doing something right. James has been doing a lot of things right for a very long time, and he's showing no signs of slowing down.