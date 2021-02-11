Tyler Herro Out for Heat vs. Rockets Due to NBA Health and Safety Protocols

Marta Lavandier/Associated Press

The Miami Heat announced guard Tyler Herro will miss Thursday's game against the Houston Rockets because of the league's health and safety protocols.

The 21-year-old missed time in mid-January due to neck spasms, but he is one of the most reliable players on the team. This season, he has averaged 17.0 points on 45.1 percent shooting (34.7 percent from three-point range) alongside 6.1 rebounds in 33.8 minutes per game.



Herro is following up a standout rookie campaign, where he helped Miami reach the NBA Finals with an improved 44-29 regular-season record, and he averaged 16.0 points per game in the postseason.

The former Kentucky Wildcats star was limited in that first season, though, including five weeks on the sideline with a right ankle issue.

With Herro sidelined and Goran Dragic day-to-day, Kendrick Nunn is likely to see increased time moving forward.