    Saints' Aaron Glenn Reportedly to Sign Contract as Lions DC Under Dan Campbell

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 19, 2021
    FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, New Orleans Saints secondary coach Aaron Glenn throws prior to an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C. The New York Jets interviewed Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and Glenn on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, for their head coaching vacancy. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt, File)
    Brian Westerholt/Associated Press

    Dan Campbell reportedly has his defensive coordinator. 

    According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the new Detroit Lions head coach is hiring New Orleans Saints secondary coach Aaron Glenn to fill the role. The two worked together in New Orleans, where Campbell was the assistant head coach and tight ends coach before taking the Lions job. 

    Glenn, 48, spent 15 seasons in the NFL as a cornerback between the New York Jets (1994-01), Houston Texans (2002-04), Dallas Cowboys (2005-06), Jacksonville Jaguars (2007) and New Orleans Saints (2008). He was a three-time Pro Bowler, registering 41 career interceptions.

    After his playing career Glenn spent two seasons in the Jets front office as a pro personnel scout (2012) and a college area scout (2013). He then spent two seasons (2014-15) as an assistant secondary coach for the Cleveland Browns before joining the Saints in secondary coach in 2016, where he's been since. 

    Glenn helped lead an excellent Saints secondary in 2020 that finished fifth in pass defense (217.0 YPG) and tied for first in the NFL with 18 interceptions. 

    He'll have a taller task in Detroit, guiding a defense that finished last in both yards (419.8) and points (32.4) per game this past season. 

    Glenn is considered a fast-riser in the coaching ranks. He'll certainly have the chance to prove he's worth the hype as he attempts to rebuild Detroit's hapless defense.

