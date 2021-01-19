    Draymond Green Says He Wasn't 'Talking S--t' About Marc Gasol in Mic'd Up Video

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 19, 2021

    Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, left, argues for a call with referee Ed Malloy during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Denver. The Nuggets won 114-104. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    In the third quarter of Monday's matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers, the TNT broadcast showed Draymond Green coaching up rookie teammate James Wiseman. 

    Green: If you're open anywhere on the floor, I'm gonna get you. You can catch that ball and make the play.

    Wiseman: I didn't see it.

    Green: But you didn't see it. That's my point. Always see the ball. Because I got you in open space against Marc GasolI like that. ... I like that. I think that's you. 

    It was a nice glimpse into the type of on-court leadership that doesn't show up for Green on a box score and makes him so valuable to the Warriors' success. That said, it did seem a little bit like he was calling out Gasol, something Green made sure to clarify after the game by saying he wasn't "talking s--t" about the former NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

    "I probably believe more in (Wiseman's) capabilities than he (does) at this point,” Green said, per Joe Vardon of The Athletic.

    Wiseman does have an athletic advantage over the 35-year-old Gasol at this point in his career, so Green was likely correct in pointing out the athletic big man should have been looking for the ball in that situation. The rookie has struggled a bit of late in his adjustment to the NBA, so having Green on the floor to point out advantageous opportunities should help him get more comfortable as the season progresses. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Draymond Says He Wasn't 'Talking S--t' About Marc Gasol in Mic'd Up Video

      Draymond Says He Wasn't 'Talking S--t' About Marc Gasol in Mic'd Up Video
      Golden State Warriors logo
      Golden State Warriors

      Draymond Says He Wasn't 'Talking S--t' About Marc Gasol in Mic'd Up Video

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Grading Top Rookies After 1 Month ✍️

      @Jonwass gives us his first impressions of the 2020 draft class ➡️

      Grading Top Rookies After 1 Month ✍️
      Golden State Warriors logo
      Golden State Warriors

      Grading Top Rookies After 1 Month ✍️

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report

      Delonte West Working at Rehab Facility He Checked Into 🙏

      Delonte West Working at Rehab Facility He Checked Into 🙏
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Delonte West Working at Rehab Facility He Checked Into 🙏

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA's Biggest Disappointments So Far 😕

      @danfavale tries to make sense of the most surprising let downs after the first month ➡️

      NBA's Biggest Disappointments So Far 😕
      Golden State Warriors logo
      Golden State Warriors

      NBA's Biggest Disappointments So Far 😕

      Dan Favale
      via Bleacher Report