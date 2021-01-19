Draymond Green Says He Wasn't 'Talking S--t' About Marc Gasol in Mic'd Up Video

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

In the third quarter of Monday's matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers, the TNT broadcast showed Draymond Green coaching up rookie teammate James Wiseman.

Green: If you're open anywhere on the floor, I'm gonna get you. You can catch that ball and make the play.

Wiseman: I didn't see it.

Green: But you didn't see it. That's my point. Always see the ball. Because I got you in open space against Marc Gasol. I like that. ... I like that. I think that's you.

It was a nice glimpse into the type of on-court leadership that doesn't show up for Green on a box score and makes him so valuable to the Warriors' success. That said, it did seem a little bit like he was calling out Gasol, something Green made sure to clarify after the game by saying he wasn't "talking s--t" about the former NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

"I probably believe more in (Wiseman's) capabilities than he (does) at this point,” Green said, per Joe Vardon of The Athletic.

Wiseman does have an athletic advantage over the 35-year-old Gasol at this point in his career, so Green was likely correct in pointing out the athletic big man should have been looking for the ball in that situation. The rookie has struggled a bit of late in his adjustment to the NBA, so having Green on the floor to point out advantageous opportunities should help him get more comfortable as the season progresses.