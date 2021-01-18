Report: Blue Jays 'Making a Push' for George Springer Amid Mets Rumors

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

The Toronto Blue Jays are reportedly zeroing in on free-agent center fielder George Springer.

According to Ben Nicholson-Smith and Shi Davidi of Sportsnet, the American League East team is "making a push" to sign Springer. The report called the 31-year-old Toronto's "top free-agent target" as it looks to improve after reaching the playoffs in 2020 for the first time since 2016.

The report suggested the Blue Jays could improve on the five-year deal worth more than $100 million that they offered the former Houston Astros star, per Jim Duquette of SNY.

Jon Paul Morosi of MLB.com wrote the Jays and New York Mets have shown the most interest in Springer and that he would like to play close to his native Connecticut.

While that suggests the Mets have an advantage, they could have financial hesitation after they already added shortstop Francisco Lindor, pitcher Carlos Carrasco and catcher James McCann this offseason.

It is no surprise Toronto is interested in Springer. He is a two-time Silver Slugger and three-time All-Star who is also a proven postseason contributor, as evidenced by his 2017 World Series MVP.

He is the type of player who can anchor a lineup, and throwing him into the mix with Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and Co. would create a nightmare for opposing pitching staffs even in a strong division that also features the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

If the Blue Jays don't win the Springer sweepstakes, Nicholson-Smith and Davidi pointed to center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. as another option.