    Report: Blue Jays 'Making a Push' for George Springer Amid Mets Rumors

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 19, 2021

    File-This Oct 16, 2020, file photo shows Houston Astros George Springer reacts after scoring on a single by Jose Altuve against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fifth inning in Game 6 of a baseball American League Championship Series in San Diego. Springer, New York Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu and Philadelphia catcher J.T. Realmuto were among just six free agents who received $18.9 million qualifying offers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, from their former teams. Three right-handed pitchers also received the offers, Cincinnati’s Trevor Bauer, the New York Mets’ Marcus Stroman, and San Francisco's Kevin Gausman. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
    Gregory Bull/Associated Press

    The Toronto Blue Jays are reportedly zeroing in on free-agent center fielder George Springer.

    According to Ben Nicholson-Smith and Shi Davidi of Sportsnet, the American League East team is "making a push" to sign Springer. The report called the 31-year-old Toronto's "top free-agent target" as it looks to improve after reaching the playoffs in 2020 for the first time since 2016.

    The report suggested the Blue Jays could improve on the five-year deal worth more than $100 million that they offered the former Houston Astros star, per Jim Duquette of SNY.

    Jon Paul Morosi of MLB.com wrote the Jays and New York Mets have shown the most interest in Springer and that he would like to play close to his native Connecticut.

    While that suggests the Mets have an advantage, they could have financial hesitation after they already added shortstop Francisco Lindor, pitcher Carlos Carrasco and catcher James McCann this offseason.

    It is no surprise Toronto is interested in Springer. He is a two-time Silver Slugger and three-time All-Star who is also a proven postseason contributor, as evidenced by his 2017 World Series MVP.

    He is the type of player who can anchor a lineup, and throwing him into the mix with Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and Co. would create a nightmare for opposing pitching staffs even in a strong division that also features the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    If the Blue Jays don't win the Springer sweepstakes, Nicholson-Smith and Davidi pointed to center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. as another option.

    Related

      Report: Blue Jays 'Making a Push' for George Springer Amid Mets Rumoirs

      Report: Blue Jays 'Making a Push' for George Springer Amid Mets Rumoirs
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: Blue Jays 'Making a Push' for George Springer Amid Mets Rumoirs

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      MLB rumors: Cubs free agent Tyler Chatwood agrees to terms with Blue Jays

      MLB rumors: Cubs free agent Tyler Chatwood agrees to terms with Blue Jays
      Toronto Blue Jays logo
      Toronto Blue Jays

      MLB rumors: Cubs free agent Tyler Chatwood agrees to terms with Blue Jays

      Yahoo
      via Yahoo

      Source: Chatwood, Jays reach 1-year, $3M deal

      Source: Chatwood, Jays reach 1-year, $3M deal
      Toronto Blue Jays logo
      Toronto Blue Jays

      Source: Chatwood, Jays reach 1-year, $3M deal

      Jesse Rogers
      via ESPN.com

      Jays sign Tyler Chatwood

      Jays sign Tyler Chatwood
      Toronto Blue Jays logo
      Toronto Blue Jays

      Jays sign Tyler Chatwood

      Bluebird Banter
      via Bluebird Banter