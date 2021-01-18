    Blue-Grey All-American Bowl 2021: Kevin May's Late TD Lifts East to Win vs. West

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 18, 2021

    Footballs are seen on the field before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in New Orleans. The Saints defeated the Bears 21-9. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
    Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

    The East defeated the West at Monday's Blue-Grey All-American Bowl, 25-24, as Kevin May's five-yard scoring run with two minutes remaining proved to be the winning score. 

    Three-star quarterback Seth Smith added a six-yard touchdown pass to Tate Sauerwein and JaMichael McGoy galloped for a 92-yard touchdown run on the game's first possession for the winning East side. Michael Long also hit a 40-yard field goal. 

                        

    This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this game.

