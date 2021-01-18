Blue-Grey All-American Bowl 2021: Kevin May's Late TD Lifts East to Win vs. West

Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

The East defeated the West at Monday's Blue-Grey All-American Bowl, 25-24, as Kevin May's five-yard scoring run with two minutes remaining proved to be the winning score.

Three-star quarterback Seth Smith added a six-yard touchdown pass to Tate Sauerwein and JaMichael McGoy galloped for a 92-yard touchdown run on the game's first possession for the winning East side. Michael Long also hit a 40-yard field goal.

This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this game.

