    Report: Peyton Manning to Have 'Great Influence' on Hiring of Next Tennessee HC

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 18, 2021

    Former Denver Bronco's quarterback Peyton Manning, center and his son Marshall Manning talk with Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt before an NCAA college football game against Georgia State Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
    Wade Payne/Associated Press

    Tennessee football is once again in the market for a head coach, but this time the program will use a famous alum to help with the process.

    According to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, Peyton Manning will have "a big role in the search process and great influence on who Tennessee's next head coach will be."

    He will hope to find an adequate replacement for Jeremy Pruitt, who will reportedly be fired Monday after three years with the team, according to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports.

    Manning starred at Tennessee from 1994 to '97 and is the school's all-time leader with 11,201 passing yards and 89 passing touchdowns.

                                      

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

