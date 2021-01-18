Biggest Offseason Contract Decisions for Patriots

0 of 3

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

The NFL salary cap is set to go down for the 2021 season (an impact of the coronavirus pandemic), and that's going to leave some teams with financial difficulties this offseason. They'll need to find a way to clear cap space, especially if they hope to add to their roster.

That won't be the case for the New England Patriots. According to Over the Cap (which projects the league's salary cap at $176 million), the Pats would have the fourth-most cap space in the NFL at around $59 million. So, they could be in a great position to make some notable additions this offseason.

It was a tough 2020 for New England, which went 7-9 and missed the playoffs for the first time since the 2008 season. It was also the first time the Patriots finished with a losing record since they went 5-11 in 2000, which was head coach Bill Belichick's first year at the helm.

Now, New England will look to make the necessary moves to help it return to contention as soon as possible.

Here's a look at some contract decisions the Patriots will have to make this offseason involving players who are either already signed to a deal or are about to become free agents.