Blueprint for Eagles' New Coaching Hire to Turn Team Around in 2021

This is the biggest decision the Eagles will face this offseason. Carson Wentz, who signed a four-year, $128 million extension in June 2019 that has him under contract until 2025, struggled this season, which led to him ending the year on the bench.

Will Philadelphia's new head coach work with Wentz and try to get him back to being an effective quarterback, or should Jalen Hurts, who flashed his potential at the end of his rookie season, be the starter moving forward? And if it's the latter, then what should the Eagles do with Wentz?

There's a reason Wentz got that huge payday, and it's because of the way he played to begin his career. After being selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft, Wentz passed for 14,191 yards, 97 touchdowns and 35 interceptions in 56 games over his first four seasons.

But Wentz took a step back in 2020, passing for 2,620 yards, 16 touchdowns and a career-high 15 interceptions in 12 games. He didn't play over the Eagles' final four games (which included him not even being active in Week 17), which led to a report by ESPN's Chris Mortensen stating that the relationship between Wentz and Pederson was "fractured beyond repair."

Pederson is gone, and Wentz remains on Philadelphia's roster. If the quarterback can return to playing the way he used to, perhaps it will be beneficial for the team to stick with him. But if the Eagles don't think that will happen, then it could be best for them to trade him and turn to Hurts.

Either way, it's a decision Philadelphia's new coach will have to help make, and it's one that is likely to have a great impact on the franchise's future.