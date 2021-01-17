    Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller to Take Part in Joe Biden's Presidential Inauguration

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 17, 2021

    Vanderbilt place kicker Sarah Fuller warms up before the start of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
    L.G. Patterson/Associated Press

    Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller will take part in Joe Biden's presidential inauguration Wednesday.

    The senior called it "an honor to be invited to participate in one of America's greatest traditions."

    According to Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel, Fuller taped a message at Vanderbilt Stadium that will be played during the inauguration.

    The 21-year-old became the first woman to compete in a Power Five FBS game when she took the field Nov. 28 against Missouri, and she scored her first points on Dec. 12 against Tennessee. Then-head coach Derek Mason originally brought her in to work out because of a rash of player absences for COVID-19-related reasons.

    "I love that so much, it's so amazing," Fuller said to Thamel in December as she became a role model for younger generations. "When I went to a college game or watched older girls growing up, I felt the same way and looked up to them. Now being a college athlete and being that inspiration is really cool."

    Prior to stepping onto the gridiron, Fuller was a member of Vanderbilt's women's soccer team, going 7-2-0 as the starting goalkeeper this season. She'll suit back up for the squad in the spring for the NCAA tournament and plans on transferring to North Texas after that.

