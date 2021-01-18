USWNT vs. Colombia: 2021 Friendly Start Time, Live Stream, TV Schedule and More

John Raoux/Associated Press

The United States women's national team will play their first matches of 2021 with two international friendlies against Colombia on Monday and Friday.

The Americans had a perfect nine wins in nine matches in 2020, taking their unbeaten streak to 48 games. Even in an exhibition, the team will want to keep this momentum going as it prepares for the SheBelieves Cup and the Tokyo Olympics.

Monday's matchup will also represent a homecoming for the players, especially for the stars playing in Europe. The USWNT have not played together on U.S. soil since March 11 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Colombia represents a tough challenge as the No. 26 team in the FIFA rankings, but Team USA is the world champion for a reason.

USA vs. Colombia Game 1

Date: Monday, Jan. 18, 2021

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Exploria Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

TV: FS1

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

USA vs. Colombia Game 2

Date: Friday, Jan. 22, 2021

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Exploria Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN



Top Storylines

New Leadership

Becky Sauerbrunn has 178 caps and will go into her next match for the USWNT as the captain, which head coach Vlatko Andonovski announced Sunday:

The skill set and experience are a major reason for this honor, but she also has an incredible amount of respect from her peers.

"Becky's moral compass points north," teammate Sam Mewis said. "... I'd describe her as a selfless leader and she's always putting the team ahead of herself. ... She's the type of leader we all strive to be."

Sauerbrunn has won an Olympic gold medal and two World Cups, not to mention her success in the NWSL. The U.S. team should be in good hands with the 35-year-old wearing the armband.

Meanwhile, Andonovski is still relatively new in his role after taking over for Jill Ellis in 2019. He has won 11 straight matches to begin his tenure but could still use these friendlies to experiment with new lineups or formations.

Who's Scoring Goals?

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

Alex Morgan has been one of the best scorers in the world during her career and a focal point in the attack every time she suits up for the squad. Tobin Heath is also an elite threat offensively with her ability to create opportunities for herself and others.

Neither player will be available in these matches, though.

The Americans could play veterans Carli Lloyd and Megan Rapinoe further up in an effort to solidify the attack with 175 combined international goals in their career. Conversely, it might be better to see what other players can do with the opportunity.

Lynn Williams scored three goals during Olympic qualifying in 2020 and could work her way into a bigger role going forward, while the 20-year-old Sophia Smith could be given a chance to shine.

Mallory Pugh should also see plenty of looks around the net over the two friendlies.

Opportunity for Young Stars

Smith is going to get a lot of attention whenever she is on the pitch. The former Stanford star was the No. 1 pick of the 2020 NWSL draft and has as much upside as anyone on the roster.

However, she is one of eight players in the 27-woman squad with three or fewer caps.

Catarina Macario will make her national team debut shortly after leaving Stanford to sign with Lyon. Florida State's Jaelin Howell is the only amateur on the roster, but she has flashed her elite talent. Both players will try to provide some creativity in the midfield while showing they can be the future of this team.

Paris Saint-Germain defender Alana Cook should also get plenty of minutes going forward.

There are few starting spots up for grabs when all the stars are healthy, but there could be a lot of turnover in the next few years, so these games provide a chance for the younger players to prove they belong.