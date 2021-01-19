Playing Trade or Keep with Every NBA Team's Best Trade Asset

0 of 30

The NBA trade market is always ready to burst.

While more than a few trade seasons have come and gone with little in the way of notable activity, the 2020-21 iteration won't be one of them. James Harden, Victor Oladipo and Caris LeVert have already swapped jerseys. Any number of trade chips could be up next.

That makes this the perfect time to assess each club's asset collection to find the very best. Since untouchable players can't serve as assets by their definition, don't be surprised to see most players in the vicinity of stardom excluded from this discussion. But if a player could reasonably hit the trade market between now and the March 25 deadline, he's eligible for this discussion.

Roster-building materials like draft picks and financial flexibility are in the running, too.

With those parameters in place, let's identify every team's best trade chip and decide whether it should stay or go.