Buying or Selling Latest NBA Trade Buzz

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Before James Harden was dealt to the Brooklyn Nets, the Philadelphia 76ers were rumored to have made a strong push for the former MVP, as well.

Such a deal between the Sixers and Houston Rockets would certainly have sent All-Star point guard Ben Simmons to the Rockets and was reportedly so close to happening that Simmons was informed of a potential deal by his agent, according to Keith Pompey and Marc Narducci of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Bad blood between Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta and former Houston general manager Daryl Morey, now the Sixers president of basketball operations, may have prevented Harden from going to Philly.

While Brooklyn's offer mostly consisted of four first-round picks and four pick swaps, Fertitta wanted even more from the Sixers.

"Fertitta did not want to make a deal with the Sixers due to Morey leaving Houston to become the Sixers president of basketball operations, as reported," Pompey wrote. "And if he made a deal, Fertitta was only going to make it for Simmons, Matisse Thybulle, Tyrese Maxey and two draft picks, according to sources."

While Simmons was probably the best player the Rockets could have gotten back for Harden, asking for Thybulle, Maxey and draft capital was way too much, if true.

Simmons, 24, is under contract until 2025 and is already one of the best passers and defenders in the league. Maxey, 20, has been an immediate contributor as a rookie (11.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists), and Thybulle, 23, would have the highest steal rate (3.8 percent) in the entire NBA if he'd played enough minutes to qualify for the leaderboard.

While the Rockets ended up getting Victor Oladipo and a haul of draft picks from the Nets, this potential package from the Sixers would have been far greater at the start of a rebuild. Philly was smart to refuse such a deal, assuming that's what Fertitta ultimately demanded.

