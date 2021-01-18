WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 18

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

It's not often a WWE show ends with a fireball. Alexa Bliss made a lasting impact when she threw a fireball into the eyes of Randy Orton. Just one week later, The Goddess was set to speak on the January 18 edition of Monday Night Raw, only the beginning of a major night for Bliss.

She also returned to the ring in a huge non-title clash against Asuka. The Raw women's champion has been absolutely dominant, but she has never faced this new dangerous form of The Goddess.

The Hurt Business has tormented everyone on Raw. One man constantly on the group's radar has been Riddle. This week, The Original Bro teamed up with Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik to face Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin.

WWE Royal Rumble is less than two weeks away, and that means it is time for wrestlers to build lasting momentum. Only one man and one woman can get to WrestleMania 37 through the Rumble match.

This January 18 episode did not promise much before the show, but three hours on the road to Royal Rumble cannot be anything less than memorable.