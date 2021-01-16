2021 College Football Games We Can't Wait to Watch

0 of 5

Matt Cashore/Associated Press

The moment one season ends, college football teams, fans and media alike are starting to circle dates on the calendar.

From key conference clashes to top-ranked showdowns to rare matchups, the 2021 schedule has plenty of interesting games. As if that's not enough, well-known programs are gearing up for neutral-site games, potential breakout teams have an important clash (or two!) and on and on.

The undeniable truth is some of these contests won't have the national—read: College Football Playoff—significance we hope or expect. But the variety of these matchups means several of the highlighted games will be pivotal in the results of 2021.

Conference championship games are not considered. The focus is entirely on regular-season contests.