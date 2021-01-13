Francisco Lindor Rumors: Mets to View Trade as Success Even Without New Contract

David Dermer/Associated Press

Francisco Lindor might only last one season with the New York Mets. But even if that's the case, the team would consider the trade for his services worthwhile.

"Their perception of the success of the deal is not contingent on making Lindor a Met long-term, and was not made with the assumption that they would do so," SNY.tv's Andy Martino wrote Wednesday.

Lindor, who was dealt to the Mets from Cleveland alongside Carlos Carrasco last week, is set to enter free agency at the end of the 2021 season.

The Mets dealt Amed Rosario, Andres Gimenez and a pair of prospects—Josh Wolf and Isaiah Greene—in exchange for Carrasco and Lindor.

But if the Mets want to keep Lindor around after this season, they'll have to act fast. The 27-year-old said Monday that he won't be looking to negotiate a new deal once the season gets underway.

"Once it gets to a point in spring training, it's time to enjoy the ride and focus on winning and that is the only thing I should be focused on," he said. "Not how much money I am going to get, how much money do I need to get. It's about focusing on what I have every day, my task."

Whether Lindor is part of the Mets' long-term future or is just passing through in the first year under new owner Steve Cohen, the franchise is apparently content to let the 2021 season play out.