Sean Payton Shades Eagles After Question on Saints' Special Teams Signings

Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

Some say you shouldn't kick others when they're down. Sean Payton decided to hit the Philadelphia Eagles with some Sweet Chin Music.

The New Orleans Saints coach threw some shade at the Eagles during his Wednesday meeting with reporters when asked if the team's signing of kicker Blair Walsh and long snapper John Denney to their practice squad this week was similar to Philadelphia's signing of quarterback Josh McCown earlier this season.

"Yeah, we're not looking at the Eagles for any model," Payton quipped.

The Eagles and Saints have a rivalry that includes three playoff matchups in Payton's tenure (all New Orleans wins), but this seems like a comment on Philly's current state of affairs.

Philadelphia just finished a 4-11-1 season that ended with the firing of coach Doug Pederson and will move into the offseason with a capped-out roster lacking in talent and an untenable quarterback situation with Carson Wentz's massive extension kicking in.

To be fair to Payton, that isn't a model any team wants to follow. That said, he may want to avoid throwing any stones with the Saints having their own future cap concerns and a potential issue at quarterback if Drew Brees retires.