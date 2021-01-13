National Signing Day 2021: News and Predictions for Top Available Recruits

0 of 3

Butch Dill/Associated Press

It may only be mid-January, but many of the top high school football players around the country have not only committed to a college, but they've also already signed with their future school.

In recent years, most recruits have capitalized on doing this during the early signing period, which occurs in mid-December.

The traditional National Signing Day still takes place, with this year's event set for Feb. 3, but it's become a less important date with so many players having already signed by then.

That's not to say there aren't still some talented unsigned high school players available, including some who have yet to commit to a school. So, many of the top college programs are still pushing to land these remaining recruits and put the finishing touches on their 2021 classes.

Here's some of the latest buzz surrounding several available recruits, along with predictions for where each will end up when National Signing Day arrives next month.